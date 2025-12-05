Shailene Woodley & Kit Harington Team Up With Lindsay Lohan for ‘Count My Lies

Shailene Woodley and Kit Harington have officially signed on to star opposite Lindsay Lohan in Hulu’s limited-series thriller Count My Lies, according to an exclusive Variety report. The high-profile adaptation of Sophie Stava’s bestselling novel is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most-streamed events, with production set to begin early next year.

Who’s Who in ‘Count My Lies’

Shailene Woodley plays Sloane Caraway, a compulsive liar who cons her way into a live-in nanny job.

Kit Harington co-stars as Jay Lockhart, half of the glamorous power couple that hires her.

Lindsay Lohan portrays Violet Lockhart, Jay’s charismatic wife whose picture-perfect life hides a web of secrets.

Plot Teaser

When Sloane fibs her way into the Lockhart mansion, she believes she’s scored a dream gig. Instead, she walks into a powder keg of betrayal that threatens to destroy everyone under the roof—including herself.

Creative Team

This Is Us duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are writing and executive-producing via their Walk-Up Company banner, while Antonio Campos (The Staircase) directs all episodes. Woodley, Lohan and Harington also serve as executive producers, giving the A-list trio creative sway over the twisty narrative. 20th Television is the studio.

Why It Matters

The project marks Kit Harington’s first major U.S. television role since HBO’s Industry and continues Shailene Woodley’s hot streak after Three Women and To Catch a Killer. Pairing the duo with pop-culture icon Lindsay Lohan guarantees instant social-media buzz and positions Count My Lies as Hulu’s next water-cooler obsession.