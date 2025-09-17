Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo part ways

The whirlwind romance of Hollywood starlet Shailene Woodley and French actor Lucas Bravo has come to an end, months after its social media debut.

As reported by foreign media, actors Shailene Woodley, 33, and Lucas Bravo, 37, have parted ways after a months-long romance, confirmed a source close to them, weeks after they were last spotted together, at the sets of his hit Netflix series, ‘Emily in Paris’, last month.

While the sources did not share many details regarding the reason and timeline of their breakup, both actors have also removed all their social media posts of each other from their 6-month romance period.

After they first sparked speculations in March, Bravo shared pictures of them from Slab City, California, on April 30. However, that post, which made their romance official on social media, is no longer visible on his Instagram grid.

Additionally, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star had posted her then-beau’s snap on her feed in May, from his trip to Disneyland’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge park, to celebrate Star Wars Day. But she has also deleted the picture post now.

Reps for both actors have not yet commented on the development.

