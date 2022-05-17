Popular Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor leaving show

Actor and comedian Shailesh Lodha will bid farewell to the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bid after 14 years.

Shailesh Lodha played Taarak Mehta, the show’s narrator.

A report by India-based showbiz news agency Bollywood Life stated the 52-year-old from Jodhpur city of the Jodhpur city of Rajasthan state is leaving the project because he does not feel happy with his contract and the days he has to work in.

Shailesh Lodha claimed that he quit many big projects for the above reasons. The report mentioned that Neela Tele Films tried to convince him to stay but he had already decided.

The 52-year-old is not the only one to have to quit Taarak Mehra Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

It is pertinent to mention Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh left the show earlier. They played the role of the Daya Behn, Anjali Taarak Mehta and Roshan Singh respectively.

