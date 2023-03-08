Shaista Lodhi reveals her favourite co-star

Actor-host Shaista Lodhi revealed her favourite co-star with whom she enjoyed working with, the most.

The doctor and host-turned-actor Shaista Lodhi was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. She was such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some interesting answers in her outing.

In one of the segments, the ‘Samjhota’ actor was asked about her favourite co-star out of all. She instantly replied, “Faysal [Qureshi].” The host also showed agreement and said, “He is truly one of the greatest actors in Pakistan.”

For the unversed, the two shared the screen in the debut drama of Lodhi, ‘Waada’ on ARY Digital.

Speaking about her experience of working with Sarmad Khoosat and Marina Khan on ‘Pardes’, the celebrity said, “Amazing experience I had.” She also commended the legendary actor-director, Khan for the authenticity of the characters that the project had, without any makeup or alterations.

Moreover, she said that she was quite intimidated to work with Khoosat, but both he and the director made her extremely comfortable which resulted in a performance that was enjoyed by the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaista Lodhi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Samjhota’. She essays the role of the main protagonist, Nargis in the show. The play revolves around ‘the difficulties that an individual has to face when their better half leaves for the eternal abode’.

The ensemble cast of the show also features Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal, Shazeal Shoukat, Adeel Chaudhary, Ali Ansari, Mirza Zain Baig, Sidra Niazi, Momina Iqbal, and Huma Nawab.

‘Samjhota’ – written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Asad Jabal – airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm only on ARY Digital.

