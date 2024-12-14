Shaista Lodhi shares simple weight loss formula

Famous TV host and actress Shaista Lodhi discussed a method for reducing body weight within three days without the need for exercise or dieting.

During her appearance on the ARY morning show “Good Morning Pakistan,” she clarified that there is no such thing as a low sodium or low-fat diet.

In response to a question posed by host Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi advised against the use of white salt, recommending instead the use of pink salt.

She stated that abstaining from white salt for a period of three days could result in a weight loss of over one kilogram.

Additionally, she highlighted the significance of salt in our dietary habits, pointing out that both the amount and the quality of salt must be thoughtfully evaluated.

Shaista remarked that our overconsumption of salt is a contributing factor to our weight issues.