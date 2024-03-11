‘Shaitaan’ opens with strong nod at Global Box Office

The psychological thriller Bollywood film, Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, has opened strongly at the Global Box Office during its debut weekend.

The film, which translates to “The Devil,” centers around a home invasion plot with a supernatural element.

According to Variety, the global weekend gross for the horror flick stands at $9.8 million, encompassing earnings from both Indian and international markets.

Internationally, the movie has achieved a weekend gross of $1.8 million, making it Ajay Devgn’s second-highest overseas opening.

The movie, Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl closely follows the $2.3 million overseas opening of Drishyam 2 in 2022, another successful project by Panorama Studios.

Since its release on March 8, the film has witnessed a notable 64.7 percent surge in major international territories such as the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, as reported by Koimoi.

This film represents the first collaboration between Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn’s Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.

Beyond its positive reception with the audience, Shaitaan, has set multiple records, contributing to Devgn’s sixth-largest weekend box office performance of all time.

‘Shaitaan’ Is A Remake of The 2023 Gujarati Film ‘Vash’

The film follows the story of a man named Kabir, played by Devgn, and his family, whose planned weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn when they extend an invitation to a stranger, played by Madhavan, into their home.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie adds a Bollywood twist to home invasion thrillers like Funny Games and Knock Knock, incorporating a surprise element of black magic.

In contrast to the original film, Vash, which underperformed at the box office, the Hindi remake has surpassed it in various aspects.

With an interesting premise and commendable performances by the cast, the film has secured a position among the top 10 highest weekend openers for Ajay Devgn, joining the ranks of films like Golmaal Again, Singham Returns, and the crime-thriller Drishyam 2, which has amassed a lifetime gross of $43 million worldwide.

Notably, Panorama Studios is exploring international expansion by producing an English remake of the first Drishyam film, aiming to introduce the franchise to Hollywood.

As of now, details about Devgn’s involvement in the Hollywood adaptation remain undisclosed.

Concerning “Shaitaan,” the film is anticipated to sustain its box office success both internationally and domestically.

Currently, “Shaitaan” is being screened in theaters worldwide, and it is slated to be available for streaming on Netflix once its theatrical run concludes.