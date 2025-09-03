African series 'Shaka iLembe' renewed for third and final season

South African series ‘Shaka iLembe’, about the Zulu Kingdom’s king Shaka, has been renewed for its third season, which will mark the end of the landmark show.

As reported by foreign media, South Africa’s most expensive-produced series to date, ‘Shaka iLembe’, which retells the story of Zulu king Shaka and his quest to fight for his throne, has been renewed by Multichoice for the third and final season.

The concluding season is scheduled to premiere in 2026.

Notably, the series is one of the biggest productions of the country, which was filmed completely in South Africa, creating at least 16,000 jobs. It stars Nomzamo Mbatha, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Dawn Thandeka King, Lemogang Tsipa, Ntando Zondi, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Ernest Ndlovu and Wiseman Mncube in the main cast.

The launching season of the show premiered on the African channel Mzansi Magic in June 2023, to a record 3.6 million views in the first week. It also became the most nominated series in the history of South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTA) with 17 nominations, turning 12 of them into wins.

‘Shaka iLembe’ returned with a second season this June, which concluded its run earlier this week.