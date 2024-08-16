KP minister Shakeel Ahmed resigns over ‘corruption’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Works and Communications Shakeel Ahmed Khan has resigned, citing ‘corruption’ within the provincial government.

Khan, a PTI MPA, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current administration.

I cannot go along with the corruption anymore and compelled to quit his job, the minister said in his resignation forwarded to the chief minister.

Shakeel Ahmed said he would reveal details of his resignation as minister at the KP Assembly session.

Shakeel Ahmed had previously accused the chief minister of interfering in his ministry and hindering his ability to work effectively due to rampant corruption and mismanagement in the province.

Meanwhile, KP government stated that the committee formed by PTI founder Imran Khan, already recommended to sack Shakeel Ahmed as provincial minister and added that a summary was already moved to KP governor for removal of Shakeel.

It should be noted that Khan decided to constitute the committee after provincial minister Shakeel, during a meeting with him in jail, complained about embezzlement in various departments of KP.