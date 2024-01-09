Bangladesh have good chance of winning T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says his team have a good chance of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bangladesh have come under the radar for its performances in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events. The side failed to qualify for the playoff stage of the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022.

The team finished in eighth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Shakib Al Hasan, who became a parliamentarian by winning a seat in the Bangladesh general elections, backed his side to perform well.

In an interview, the all-rounder said the conditions in the West Indies and the United States suit their team.

“The tournament will take place in the US and the West Indies,” he said according to the Daily Star. “The condition will suit our style of cricket. So, we have a good chance. We have been playing really well in T20s in the last one year. The team is well-balanced, it’s also in good rhythm. Everyone’s playing well.

“The team played well in New Zealand as well. Of course, we have a lot of expectations.”

