Shakib Al Hasan trolled after viral video

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan got trolled after a video of him looking disinterested while taking selfies with people during electioneering went viral on social media.

The viral video showed a swarm of fans asking Shakib Al Hasan, who is contesting the polls on the ticket of Sheikh Hasina Wazed- led ruling Awami League, to take pictures and selfies with him at a public meeting.

The veteran cricketer was not interested in interacting with the public. Shakib Al Hasan yawned and posed without any expressions.

His behaviour did not sit well with social media users as they took jibes at the cricketer with witty comments.

Sadly, he turned into a clown by entering politics. — PUJA (@PujaM191) January 5, 2024

Shakib supports a fascist government. Shame on this clown.

He has no respect for the game he plays and no respect for the people who support him — Teamkoshur 🍁🍁🍁 (@teamkoshur) January 6, 2024

The joke of the century ‘he wants to serve the country ‘🙂🙂🙂 — Sss (@RumanaSss) January 5, 2024

Shakib Al Hasan has been on a whirlwind campaign for the ruling party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed. The result is barely in question as opposition parties withdrew from a vote they said would be neither free nor fair, accusing her of ruling with an iron fist.

