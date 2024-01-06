Shakib Al Hasan trolled after viral video

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan got trolled after a video of him looking disinterested while taking selfies with people during electioneering went viral on social media.
The viral video showed a swarm of fans asking Shakib Al Hasan, who is contesting the polls on the ticket of Sheikh Hasina Wazed- led ruling Awami League, to take pictures and selfies with him at a public meeting.
The veteran cricketer was not interested in interacting with the public. Shakib Al Hasan yawned and posed without any expressions.
— Tasha 🇵🇸 (@asTr0N0) January 5, 2024
His behaviour did not sit well with social media users as they took jibes at the cricketer with witty comments.
Sadly, he turned into a clown by entering politics.
— PUJA (@PujaM191) January 5, 2024
Shakib supports a fascist government. Shame on this clown.
He has no respect for the game he plays and no respect for the people who support him
— Teamkoshur 🍁🍁🍁 (@teamkoshur) January 6, 2024
The joke of the century ‘he wants to serve the country ‘🙂🙂🙂
— Sss (@RumanaSss) January 5, 2024
Shakib Al Hasan has been on a whirlwind campaign for the ruling party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed. The result is barely in question as opposition parties withdrew from a vote they said would be neither free nor fair, accusing her of ruling with an iron fist.
