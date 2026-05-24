Shakira and Burna Boy drop FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem

Shakira is ready to dominate the 2026 FIFA World Cup with her latest hit. The Colombian singer and songwriter teamed up with Burna Boy for the official music video of DAI DAI this year.

On Saturday, both artists shared the new FIFA anthem on their Instagram accounts.

“We’re Ready! The official video for DAI DAI, the FIFA World Cup 2026 song, is here! A big thank you to @leomessi, @k.mbappe, @luisdiaz19_, @vinijr, #RodrigoHernandez, @takefusa.kubo, @sant.gimenez, @alphonsodavies, @jamalmusiala10, @cmpulisic, @harrykane, @erling,” they stated in the caption.

As the music video garnered attention on social media, several fans expressed their excitement over the new song. One user commented, “Absolute. We can’t wait for July 19! Thank you to everyone who’s been streaming Dai Dai in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.”

“She is everything and some perfect,” another noted.

A third fan added, “Just wonderful that video, @Shakira gave us footballers that will be present in the world cup, stadium, planet, universe, children, joy, choreography, angel of independence, communes or favelas, body and attitude, Shakira, Burna Boy Dai Dai.”

This is the second occasion on which Shakira has performed the official World Cup song, after her multi-platinum hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across North America, hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, from June 11 to July 19, 2026.