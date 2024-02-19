Shakira set to release first album in seven years

There was good news for the fans of the Colombian singer Shakira as the celebrated artist is releasing her first music album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don’t Cry Anymore)‘, after seven years.

The album will release on March 22, 2024.

The Colombian singer, a three-time Grammy and four-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artists, described the its production as an “alchemical process” because she had to rebuild her personality with each song.

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” Shakira said in a statement. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran‘ will have 16 tracks with eight of them will be new songs, one remix and seven unrealeased singles.

Her last album, ‘El Dorado‘, was released in 2017. She had collaborated with Maluma, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Carlos Vives, and several other artists.

Shakira won big at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards as she emerged victorious in the “Song of the Year”, “Best Pop Song” along with the “Best Urban Fusion/Performance” categories.