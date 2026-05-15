Shakira, Burna Boy’s official 2026 World Cup Song 'Dai Dai' arrives

Shakira and Burma Boy’s official FIFA 2026 World Cup song Dai Dai arrived on May 14, Thursday. The Queen of FIFA has nailed it again with her new release in collaboration with Burma Boy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coined “Dai Dai,” the nearly four-minute track seamlessly blends both musical worlds, bringing to life a catchy tune powered by Afrobeats, dance-pop, world beats, and reggaetón.

Lyrically, the song kept true to the spirit of soccer, sending a motivational and uplifting message to athletes and fans alike. “You knew from the day you were born/ That here in this place you belong/ You’ve been this brave all along/ What broke you once, made you strong,” Shak sings at the top of the track.

“Go follow your desire/ Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” chants Burna. The pair then shouts out some of the legends of the sport, including Maradona, Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham, Kaká, and Messi, as well as this year’s participating countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States, and the Netherlands.

“Dai Dai” marks as the icons another achievement tapped for an official FIFA World Cup song, following the timeless “Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)” recorded for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“Waka Waka” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, and Latin Pop Airplay charts in July 2010. On the Latin Rhythm Airplay, it peaked at No. 8 and reached a No. 38 high on the Billboard Hot 100 during the same period. It also spent 42 weeks at No. 1 on Latin Digital Song Sales, Shak’s longest-leading title on that chart.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will start on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and will wrap on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which has been renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the games. Shakira will co-headline the halftime show at the World Cup final with Madonna and BTS