Shakira defends Bad Bunny amid criticism of Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira has publicly backed Bad Bunny following backlash regarding his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

In an interview with Variety published on October 21, the Colombian singer emphasized the significance of having a Spanish-language artist headline the event, stating it was “about time.”

Reflecting on her own Super Bowl experience, where even a portion of their set was in Spanish, Shakira noted the progress in the acceptance of Spanish-language music in mainstream culture. “Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started,” she remarked.

Shakira, who co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl show with Jennifer Lopez, expressed pride in Bad Bunny for showcasing Latin culture on a global stage. “It represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish-language music has become on a global scale,” she explained.

Her comments follow criticism of the NFL’s decision to have the Puerto Rican rapper headline Super Bowl 60, scheduled for February 8 in Santa Clara, California. Public figures, including former President Donald Trump and ex-race car driver Danica Patrick, have voiced their opposition, with the Trump administration even warning of ICE presence at the event.

Jennifer Lopez also defended Bad Bunny, urging audiences to be open-minded about the performance. Speaking on CBS Mornings, she stated, “Music and art transcend language. It doesn’t matter. He’s done that probably more than anybody of any generation.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league’s support for Bad Bunny, describing him as “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world.” He expressed confidence in the performance, stating, “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Super Bowl 60 will be broadcast live worldwide.