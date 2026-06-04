Shakira discusses her parental responsibilities post-split

Shakira also indulges in raising her kids rather than looking for romance after her split from Gerard Piqué.

In a new interview with People magazine published on Wednesday, the 49-year-old singer said that she is focused on raising her sons rather than looking for romance right now.

She continued, “I’m just thinking of raising my kids. I don’t see that for now. Maybe when they’re older”. During the interview, Shakira said that life did not pause after the split. She further told, “When your world collapses, you have to get up and pay the bills and still prepare breakfast and take your kids to school. Life needs to go on”.

The Waka Waka singer noted, “Motherhood makes you strong. The moment I became a mother, I saw life through a different perspective, and my kids are not only the best thing that happened to me, but I’ve learned so much from them every day”.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the former couple said in a joint statement at that time.

For those unversed, the Waka Waka hitmaker shares two sons, Milan and Sasha, with her ex-partner Gerard. Shakira and Gerard announced their separation on June 4, 2022, after 11 years together.