Shakira fans furious after man crosses line mid-concert

Fans are overwhelmingly supporting global music icon Shakira following an unsettling incident during a recent concert.

A man harassed the “Whenever, Wherever” singer while she was interacting with fans during a performance of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. In a video circulating online, a man is seen grabbing Shakira’s shoulder and kissing her face while she was singing and facing the audience.

Shakira appeared shocked by the intrusion but handled the situation professionally by immediately distancing herself.

Meanwhile, fans of the “Waka Waka” hitmaker were incensed, taking to the internet to vent their frustration over the lack of boundaries. On Instagram, one fan shared their concerns regarding artist safety, commenting, “I think it’s disrespectful to the artist. Because of people like that, artists need to be surrounded by bodyguards.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “It seems to me a lack of respect, because of those kinds of people, artists have to be shielded.” A third fan noted, “When artists limit their contact with the public, people complain, but this shows how far the disrespect goes.” Another simply added, “This shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in February 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.