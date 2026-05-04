Shakira gathers 2 million fans to free concert in Rio de Janeiro

A sea of fans filled Rio de Janeiro’s famous shoreline on Saturday night as Shakira delivered a career-defining performance to an estimated two million people at Copacabana Beach.

City officials said the free concert marked the largest show of the Colombian superstar’s career, underscoring Rio’s growing reputation for hosting mega-events on its iconic waterfront. In recent years, global acts like Madonna and Lady Gaga have also drawn massive crowds to the same stretch of sand.

The concert formed part of the Todo Mundo no Rio initiative, a city-backed effort to boost tourism and international visibility during May. Officials estimated the event generated around 800 million reais (about $161 million) for the local economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport services and retailers.

The evening began with a dramatic drone display projecting a wolf – a symbol closely associated with Shakira – over the beachfront. Addressing the crowd in Portuguese, the singer expressed her affection for Brazil and the scale of the moment.

“Brazil, I love you. It’s ‌magical

Shakira treated fans to a string of her biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Antología” and her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka.” The performance also featured appearances from leading Brazilian artists such as Anitta, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia and Ivete Sangalo, who joined her on stage for special duets.