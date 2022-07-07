Is there actually a Shakira, Gerard Pique TV show on the cards?

Looks like the split of star couple Shakira and Gerard Pique earlier this year has been an interesting subject to attract the TV audience.

As the ‘Waka Waka’ singer and Barcelona defender parted ways last month after being together for 12 years, a Mexican soap opera producer, Juan Osorio believes that the much-publicized separation of former power couple would be an interesting and entertaining subject for his next show.

Osorio stated his intentions clear during a conversation with a media portal. “Imagine a series about Pique and Shakira, each on their own and then how they get together and have two babies, and their life, and then the separation,” he noted. “It’s strong, I would love to do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The TV producer also mentioned it is crucial and equally essential for a producer to always come up with ‘new ideas and concepts’ in the current times when audiences demand more and more distinguished content.

It is pertinent to mention that Osorio had previously stirred controversy with a bio-series of Mexican actor-singer Vicente Fernandez, which was not authorised by the artist. For those unversed, the Latin pop star, Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split in June this year with a joint statement via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement noted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

