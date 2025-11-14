Shakira hits ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere with sons in coordinated purple looks

Shakira is painting Zootopia 2 red carpet purple with her two sons!

On Thursday, November 13, the Hips don’t lie singer graced the Zootopia 2 world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer also brought her sons, Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak to the event.

The mother-son trio dazzled the red carpet in coordinated purple outfits. Shakira -who is reprising her role as Gazelle in the new the buddy cop comedy film – looked stunning as always as she wore a figure-hugging lavender Stella McCartney dress.

Her stunning dress featured turtleneck, long sleeves and an asymmetric hemline that showed off her toned legs.

She elevated her chic look with matching platform heels, drop earrings and rosy make up highlighting her cheeks and lips.

The singer’s sons complementary her in lavender Stella McCartney suits and bowties with white shirts.

Milan and Sasha, whom the singer shares with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, added pop of color to their look with white sneakers.

Shakira also recorded the song Zoo for the forthcoming animated movie, set to release in theaters on November 26. This week she released an accompanying music video for the single, with Disney Music