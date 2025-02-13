Shakira kicks off first world tour in seven years

Shakira launched her first worldwide tour in seven years from Rio de Janeiro this week for her latest Grammy-winning album ‘Las mujeres ya no lloran’ (Women Don’t Cry Anymore).

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Colombian singer-songwriter treated fans at the 46,000-capacity Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium to the top hits from her 12th album on Tuesday.

“Music heals,” Shakira told the audience. “Loving somebody else is a very good thing, but it’s better to love oneself.”

She notably performed ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, a track that alludes to her highly publicized separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in June 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

“She has been through a very difficult time in her personal life,” said Juliana Modenesi, a fan who travelled 600 kilometres (370 miles) to see her perform for the first time.

“She has reinvented herself and today, she is stronger than ever.”