Shakira loves how this pizza was ordered! watch viral video

An employee of a pizza restaurant was astounded when she received a call from a customer who sounded just like Colombian award-winning singer Shakira.

An Instagram video sees a female singer ordering her food by singing like Shakira.

The video went viral on social media platforms.

The clip was shared by a user named Shubha Vemula on Instagram Reels, and the clip has nearly crossed the six million view count with 415k likes and counting.

Shubha gained fame during the 12th season of the reality singing show American Idol where she made it to the semi-final stage.

She has already earned praise from renowned celebrities such as Enrique Iglesias amd Celine Dion for her mimicry and imitation skills.

Shubha is seen calling the outlet and ordering a medium-sized pizza. She is asked for her address in which she introduces herself as Shakira.

She then goes on to sing like the award-winning singer’s trademark sing and is heard laughing during the conversation with the employee left bewildered.

However, the clip was trending worldwide and it came across Shakira as well. Her reaction was even funnier.

“Hello @shubamusic, can I take your order please,” wrote the singer in her caption and started singing herself. The video makes it clear that their voices are strikingly similar.

