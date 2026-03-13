Shakira reacts to ‘surreal’ first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Shakira is reflecting on a major milestone in her decade’s long music career.

The Grammy winning superstar recently opened up about receiving her first nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on Wednesday, March 11, the 49-year-old singer shared her excitement over the recognition, calling the moment both “humbling” and “surreal.”

“I feel really humbled and excited at the same time,” she said. “It’s incredible to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a little bit surreal as well.”

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker further reflected on how rock music has been a key influence throughout her career. Although she is widely known for her Latin pop hits, Shakira explained that rock has always been central to her musical identity.

Shakir said she began her journey as a rock artist and has continued to incorporate the genre into her music over the years. She cited three albums from her discography that are influenced by the genre: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Tiempo Sin Verte and Cómo Dónde y Cuándo.

Shakira also described the nomination as one of those career achievements artists often dream about but try not to obsess over.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said with a laugh. “But this year, all my wishes are coming true. This nomination is one of those things that you probably fantasize about at some point in your career.”

Beyond the personal milestone, the singer said the recognition also feels important for the Latin music community.

Other nominees for the Rock Hall’s 2026 class include Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

The official inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be announced in April.