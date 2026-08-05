Shakira recreates iconic 1997 computer photo that became meme

Shakira has delighted fans by recreating one of the internet’s most beloved throwback images, nearly three decades after the original photograph became an online meme.

On Tuesday, August 3, the Grammy-winning singer shared a new photo on Instagram that closely mirrored the iconic image from the late 1990s. Sitting at a desk beside a printer and smiling at the camera, Shakira recreated the nostalgic pose that has circulated across social media for years.

“I have a feeling I’ve seen this before,” the singer captioned the post, adding the hashtag #letscreatetogether.

The updated image pays homage to a photograph reportedly taken in 1997 at the newsroom of El Heraldo newspaper in Barranquilla, Colombia, during the early years of Shakira’s rise to international fame.

Over the years, the original photo has become a favorite internet meme, often used to evoke nostalgia for the early days of the web.

Fans have frequently paired the image with jokes about the now-defunct social networking platform MySpace, imagining Shakira customizing her profile, arranging her “Top 8” friends or choosing a profile song. One popular caption humorously reads, “Https don’t lie,” a playful nod to her hit song “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Fans quickly embraced Shakira’s recreation of the iconic image, flooding the comments section with praise.

“Love, thanks for updating the meme,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “HAHAHAHA THE BEST MEME OF ALL TIME.”