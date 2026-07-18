Shakira sends powerful message to Lionel Messi ahead of historic World Cup final

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup final has crossed over from the sports world into global pop culture. Adding to the star-studded excitement, international music icon Shakira has sent a heartfelt, public message of support to Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team as they prepare to defend their world title against Spain.

Taking to her social media platforms, the Colombian superstar expressed her profound admiration for the legendary No. 10, framing the upcoming final not just as a football match, but as a defining moment for South American pride.

A Bond Rooted in Football History

Shakira’s special message to Messi isn’t just a casual celebrity endorsement; it is built on a long-standing mutual respect that spans over a decade.

The Barcelona Connection: Shakira’s deep ties to FC Barcelona—where she spent years immersed in the club’s culture during her previous relationship with Gerard Piqué—allowed her to witness Messi’s historic rise firsthand at the Camp Nou.

The Inter Miami Reunion: The bond has found new life in recent years, with both Shakira and Messi currently residing in Miami, Florida, following Messi’s groundbreaking move to MLS side Inter Miami.

In her tribute, Shakira praised Messi’s unmatched resilience, humility, and leadership, stating that his journey inspires millions far beyond the pitch. She voiced her unwavering belief that the Albiceleste possess the heart and tactical grit required to lift the trophy once again.

Elevating the World Cup Final’s Global Appeal

Shakira’s vocal support injects even more narrative gravity into an already historic fixture. The final represents the ultimate continental clash, pitting the reigning Copa América and World Cup champions against a ruthless, high-tempo Spanish side that recently captured the European Championship.

For Shakira, who is famously known as the queen of World Cup anthems (having voiced legendary tournament tracks like Waka Waka and La La La), lending her voice to the pre-match buildup underscores the immense cultural weight of this particular final. No matter the outcome, her public rally behind Messi highlights the deep solidarity shared among South America’s most prominent global icons.