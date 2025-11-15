Shakira spills surprising behind-the-scenes moment with sons in ‘Zootopia 2’

Shakira turned her Zootopia 2 recording session into a heart-melting family moment!

On Thursday, November 13, the Hips Don’t Lie singer walked the red carpet at the Zootopia 2 premiere in Hollywood with her two sons, Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the red carpet, the superstar singer revealed that her two sons not only voiced a small role in the highly anticipated Disney sequel, but also recorded their lines right alongside her.

“Oh my God, I drool over them. They know that. They were not shy at all. They were very spontaneous, and it was very easy to record their lines,” Shakira – who plays Gazelle in both Zootopia and Zootopia 2 – said of Milan and Sasha.

She went on to share, “We all recorded our lines together when I did Gazelle, and they played Judy Hopps’ little brothers.”

Meanwhile, the boys also shared their excitement when asked whether they’d like to do more voice acting.

“Yeah, tons,” said Sasha while Milan added, “Of course. It was a great experience and I’m super excited.”

The mother-son trio brought their ultimate charm to the premiere wearing matching purple ensembles.

Shakria -who shares her sons with ex-partner Gerard Piqué – donned a long-sleeve, turtleneck purple dress to the red carpet while her sons complemented her in matching suits with purple bow ties.