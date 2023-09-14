Shakira takes a hit at ex Gerard Pique… AGAIN!

Latin pop star Shakira is once again taking hits at ex-boyfriend, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, via her songs.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Following the honour of the Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement at the recently-held MTV VMAs ceremony, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is all set to unveil her new number, seemingly taking aim at her ex-partner once again, after the much popular diss track ‘Bzrp: Music Sessions Vol. 53′.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Speaking to a foreign-based entertainment outlet at the VMA Pink Carpet, Shakira revealed that the title of her new song is ‘The Boss’ – an alleged nickname given to her by Pique’s friends when she did not hang out with them during the 11-year romance.

Allegedly, Shakira never had a cordial relationship with the sportsman’s friends and they gave her the name ‘La Patron’ or ‘The Boss’ due to her ‘bad character’.

Later, the singer also performed her diss track against Pique at the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that the Latin performer, Shakira and star soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split in June last year with a joint statement via their PR agency. Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

While the singer directed her focus towards her music career following the split, her former partner Pique is almost publicly dating Clara Chia Marti, with whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira.

Shakira recalls Gerard Pique’s ‘betrayal’