Shakira unveils her 2026 Fifa World Cup anthem

Colombian pop star Shakira has unveiled her official song for the 2026 World Cup. She posted the details on social media.

In her recent Instagram video from Brazil’s Maracana stadium, to give a peek into her upcoming track that will be released on May 14. The song also features a collaboration with Burna Boy.

The 49-year-old, behind hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie, teased Dai Dai on Thursday as the anthem for this summer’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

It marked Shakira’s second official World Cup anthem after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa. She also had the second theme song for the 2014 tournament with La La La (Brazil 2014), which she performed at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

Shakira, who has two sons from a former relationship with ex-Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, also sang Hips Don’t Lie at the 2006 closing ceremony in Germany. Her country, Colombia, is playing at the 48-team tournament that runs from 11 June to 19 July.