Shakira wins legal battle against Spanish tax authorities

Globally acclaimed Colombian pop singer Shakira was acquitted in a tax fraud lawsuit by a Spanish court on Monday.

According to foreign news reports regarding the fraud case, more than 60 million euros—including interest and fines previously paid by Shakira—will be refunded in accordance with the Spanish High Court’s orders. Court documents further disclosed that while Shakira had been accused of tax evasion, the court found her entirely not guilty of the charges.

Prosecutors had alleged that the singer evaded 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Authorities claimed that she continued to list her tax residence in another country despite residing in Spain during that period.

Following her legal victory, the “Waka Waka” star issued a statement saying, “I wish for a peaceful life alongside my kids; I don’t want my sons to see their mom facing a long legal struggle.” Shakira added that her emotional suffering and mental stress are now over.

Reiterating her innocence, she stated that Spanish tax authorities had adopted an overly harsh approach against her. Shakira explained that international music tours were her primary source of income until 2024, meaning she spent a significant amount of time outside of Spain.

Notably, Shakira declared Spain as her permanent tax residence in 2015 after settling 17.2 million euros in taxes.