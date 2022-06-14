Shakti Kapoor’s son detained after positive drug test

Veteran Bollywood actor, Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained after a raid at a rave party in Bengaluru.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor along with five others has been held after Bengaluru Police raided a rave party in the city. “Siddhant Kapoor tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station,” confirmed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled.

“We will be sending him to judicial custody,” Guled added.

According to details, the rave party was in full swing at a lavish hotel on the MG Road in Bengaluru, when police raided the place on Sunday night and held those accused of consuming drugs. Police also seized multiple ‘Ecstasy’ pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

“We didn’t find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We’ll investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it,” said the official.

Reportedly, about 35 people including Kapoor were present at the party when officials raided the place. All of them were subjected to medical tests to find out about drug consumption, out of which, five including the star kid tested positive.

Reacting to the reports, the veteran actor said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

“He is a DJ and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for,” Shakti Kapoor further claimed.

Siddhanth, like his sister Shraddha, has followed the footprints of father Shakti Kapoor and joined the Indian film industry. He has acted in films including ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, and ‘Chehre’.

