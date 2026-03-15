Shalimar Express collides with goods train at Lakha Road railway station

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: Two bogies and the engine of Shalimar Express were damaged as the train crashed with a stationary goods train, at Lakha Road station in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroz district, railway officials said on Sunday.

The goods train was standing at a loop line at Lakha Road railway station.

According to preliminary reports Shalimar Express was crashed with the hindside of the goods train standing at a loop line.

The police and administration officials rushed to the accident scene after getting report of the mishap.

Local people were retrieving injured from the train on self-help basis.

The express train’s engine has intertwined with the goods train’s bogies.

The train mishap likely to be the result of a likely glitch in the point or switch system as the railway authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

The train’s Guard has sustained serious injuries while the driver and assistant driver have miraculously survived in the train mishap.

Railway sources have said that relief trains and staff have been dispatched from Kotri and Rohri to Lakha Road station.

Officials said the train operations didn’t affect after the train mishap.