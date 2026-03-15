Initial findings released on Shalimar Express, container train collision

SUKKUR: A collision occurred near Larkana Road Station on Sunday when the Shalimar Express crashed into a stationary container train, according to preliminary reports from railway authorities.

The container train, consisting of 29 wagons, was parked on the loop line at Larkana Road Station and arrived there at 1:05 pm, while the Shalimar Express crossed the station at 1:32 pm. Railway control in Sukkur had alerted the Shalimar Express driver about red signals on the points.

However, the driver of Shalimar Express reportedly failed to apply the brakes in time, causing the fast-moving passenger train to collide with the container train.

The impact caused the engine and attached luggage van of the Shalimar Express to derail, while the last wagon of the container train also went off the tracks. Authorities said three more wagons of the container train reportedly derailed.

As a result of the accident, train movement on the up line was suspended, while operations on the down line continue. Railway officials have said investigations are ongoing, and further details will be provided once available.

Earlier, two bogies and the engine of the Shalimar Express were damaged as the train crashed with a stationary goods train at Lakha Road station in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroz district, railway officials said on Sunday.

The goods train was standing at a loop line at Lakha Road railway station.

According to preliminary reports, the Shalimar Express crashed into the hindside of the goods train standing at a loop line.

The police and administration officials rushed to the accident scene after getting a report of the mishap.

Local people were retrieving the injured from the train on self-help basis.

The express train’s engine has intertwined with the goods train’s bogies.

The train’s Guard sustained serious injuries while the driver and assistant driver have miraculously survived in the train mishap.

Officials said the train operations didn’t affect after the train mishap.