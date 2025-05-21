At least 25 injured as train derails near Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 25 passengers including the train driver and his assistant sustained multiple injuries in collision with the tractor-trolley during wee hours in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the passenger train, Shalimar Express, was en route from Faisalabad to Lahore around 4 a.m. when it collided with a bricks-loaded tractor-trolley stranded at an unmanned railway crossing near Chak No.142-RB Chuti Ghartal.

The trolley had reportedly run out of fuel and was stuck on the tracks. The accident caused the train to derail with two coaches, veering off the track and coming to rest approximately one kilometer away from the collision site.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving an alert to rescue the passengers.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to several injured on-site in addition to shifting critically wounded to THQ Hospital Chak Jhumra for further medical treatment.

In the aftermath, rail traffic between Sahianwala and Salarwala was completely suspended due to damage to the railway track and all services from Faisalabad to Lahore and Wazirabad were halted indefinitely.

The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene but local police have taken both the tractor and trolley into custody.

Receiving information, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the incident and directed senior police officials to reach the site and coordinate with Pakistan Railways authorities.

Hence, a joint investigation was currently underway.

Railway authorities were assessing the damage and working to restore operations at the earliest possible time, police added.