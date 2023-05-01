Shalimar Express revived after eight months

The Pakistan Railways has revived the high-speed Shalimar Express passenger train after eight months, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Railway Department, the Shalimar Express resumed operations from Karachi to Lahore, as the first train left from Cantt. Station Karachi to Punjab’s capital.

To enhance the facilities for the high-speed train, its 19 coaches have been reconditioned at Mughalpura Workshop.

The passengers will get discount up to 20% on all classes of the Shalimar Express from May 1 to 15, while a 10% discount will be given to the passengers travelling from May 15 to 30 on Shalimar Express.

Previously, the train used to travel from Karachi to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

In addition, a reduction in the advance and current booking fare of all Shalimar Express fares had also been announced. Passengers who have already made reservations will be refunded.

The decision to restart the high-speed train was taken during a meeting held on April 8 at the Lahore headquarters under the chairmanship of Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

