‘I wasn’t even coming out…’ Shamar Joseph opens up on win against Australia

West Indian star speedster Shamar Joseph opened up on Indies historic test win against Australia after 27 years.

Shamar Joseph, who was forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, bounced back to claim six wickets in a session and 7-68 overall to lift West Indies to their first test win Down Under since 1997, as Australia were bowled out for 207 in pursuit of 216.

After his Steller performance, the star bowler said that he was not coming out to bowl today saying “I wasn’t even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor. He is an amazing doctor to me. He told me to come to the ground for a reason, even if it’s just to support the guys.”

Joseph stated “But I came and he did something to my toe. I don’t know what he did but something worked. So I just had that time to go out there and bowl and bring this game home for my team. It was just [about being] positive. That’s all. [My team-mates] said just go out there and do it – take wickets,” he said. “It was just our positivity. I am not that tired because I wanted to do this for my team. I told my skipper I would bowl to the end until the last wicket falls. It doesn’t matter how my toes are, I’m okay. I did it for him and I am happy that he is proud of me now.”

Earlier, Australia resumed from 33 overnight, Smith continued to accumulate while Starc opted for aggression, blasting a 14-ball 21 before presenting debutant Kevin Sinclair at backward point his third catch for the game.

Cummins, caught-behind, added two before becoming Joseph’s sixth victim in a lionhearted 11 over spell which reduced the hosts to 187-8 at the major break.

Alzarri Joseph (2-62) captured Nathan Lyon’s (9) bottom-edge one ball after spilling a caught-and-bowled chance to have Australia nine down and trailing by 21, forcing Smith to up the ante by scooping a six over fine leg but in the end the hosts, sensationally, fell just short.

The final margin embodies an enthralling contest in which both sides experienced periods of ascendancy, however the West Indies, who fielded four debutantes in the series, had to overcome their share of bad luck.

With Australia reeling at 72-5 in their first innings, Shamar Joseph fired a full ball through Carey, on eight of an eventual 65, only to have the heavier light-up bails stay within the grooves.