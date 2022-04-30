Shameless: Hadiqa Kiani trashes Indian renditions of ‘Boohey Barian’

Acclaimed singer Hadiqa Kiani called out Indian artist Kanika Kapoor for a ‘shameless rendition’ of her iconic track ‘Boohey Barian’.

Turning to her Instagram stories on Friday, Hadiqa Kiani spoke out about yet another rendition of her classic ‘Boohey Barian’ by an Indian singer adding to the long list. “Another day and another shameless rendition of the song my mother wrote,” Hadiqa penned along with the clip of Kapoor’s latest release. “No one asked for my permission, no one has given me royalties, they just take the song that my mother wrote and I recorded, and use it as an easy money making scheme,” she remarked.

Hadiqa further revealed that the song has been ‘stolen’ and used in various Bollywood starring some of the biggest superstars of the industry, along with on-stage renditions and blatant copies in multiple music videos having millions of views on the video platform YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arefin Abir 🇧🇩 (@harshaabir04)

“I’m alive and well, if you want to sing my songs, ask me first…” suggested the ‘Janaan’ singer, adding that ‘there is a right and wrong way to do something’. “Profiting off of someone else’s hit song without any thought is not right.”

“I want to make it clear that I have nothing against this singer or other singers who have sang my songs,” she clarified. “I’m just upset with the way that they all seem to go about the process.”

Concluding the writing, Kiani added that the ‘theft of Pakistani music continues’. Furthermore, Hadiqa is planning to take legal action against the copyright infringement of the song. “I own all rights to Boohey Barian and all songs on my album Roshni,” she wrote in the following story. “My mother wrote the poetry.”

“Anyone claiming they own my masters or rights is saying so illegally and my team is taking action.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the track has been used by Indian composers in the movies and music videos. ‘Boohey Barian’ was a part of Hadiqa’s Platinum-selling album ‘Roshni’ which came out in 1998 and has been copied multiple times in the past two decades.

