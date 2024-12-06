Shammi Silva takes over as Asian Cricket Council president

Sri Lanka’s Shammi Silva on Friday took charge as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, replacing India’s Jay Shah.

In a statement, the ACC said that Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket, has officially assumed the Presidency of the ACC.

“It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport,” the newly-appointed ACC president said.

Shammi Silva has served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years

Silva lauded outgoing president Jay Shah, who took charge as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman days earlier.

The former BCCI secretary succeeds Greg Barclay, who has held the position since November 2020. Shah was elected un-opposed as the new ICC chairman.

It worth noting here that India will host the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in T20 format while Bangladesh will host the event in ODI format in 2027.

Both editions of the Men’s Asia Cup will feature a total of six teams Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and a sixth team which will be finalised after the completion of the qualifying event.

Meanwhile, the official schedule of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 has not been finalised yet.

Reports said that the six-team tournament will be played in September next year after the monsoon season ends in the country.