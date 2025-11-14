Shamoon Abbasi reacts to daughter Anzela’s ‘absent father’ remarks about him

Shamoon Abbasi has broken his silence following comments made by his daughter, Anzela Abbasi, about his absence in her life.

Recently, Anzela appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast where she discussed about her parents’ divorce and her upbringing.

While speaking, she praised her mother Juveria Abbasi as a sole parental figure who fulfilled both mother and father roles in her life in dad Shamoon’s absence.

“My mom had me in her twenties, which is quite young to have a child. It’s not that she wasn’t working, but for me, she played the roles of both mom and dad. I never felt my father’s absence and had no complaints about her in that sense,” she said.

Following her remarks made headline on social media, Shamoon subtly addressed the ongoing conversation around their family dynamics as he shared a series of childhood photos of Anzela on his Facebook page.

“The absent father,” he captioned the post.

During her podcast appearance Anzela Abbasi also acknowledged her father’s talent as an actor but admitted she doesn’t closely relate to him personally.

“When I was younger, I could relate to him because I have seen him multitasking. He is an actor, director, producer and writer. Now, I want to try everything, but I don’t necessarily look up to him in that way,” she said.

Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi tied the knot in 1997 and separated in 2007.