Shamoon abbasi addresses daughter’s wedding absence

Shamoon Abbasi revealed the reason behind his absence from his daughter’s wedding.

In a recent interview on Excuse Me with Ahmad Ali Butt, Shamoon Abbasi said that people have been criticising him for not attending his only daughter’s wedding. He further noted, “Two days before the big day, I had an accident. In the accident, my tooth fell off due to an impact with the steering wheel”.

He further noted, “I have posted a picture of me after the surgery with details ”. Abbasi further noted, “her wedding was just in a few days. I messaged her and informed her that I won’t be able to attend the event in such condition. I am in such a bad condition”. He noted that Anzela responded, “ok, baba”.

Abbasi, whilst revealing his frustration, said, I have been criticised since then, tum nhi gae, tum nhi gae. Kiyun hi gae, sharam ani chahiye”.

He stated, “If I start reacting to every comment and every post, my life would be destroyed. I would have started stabbing knives to myself daily”. He further said, “I don’t give a damn what people think”.

Abbasi also said, “There is no competition going on over truth. I have my own satisfaction that I haven’t done anything wrong. I have stayed silent 10-12 years, but not any more. I don’t give a damn”.

In response, Butt said, “Because of your silence, people got a chance of interference”.

Abbasi, reflecting on his own decision for divorce, said,” I don’t think divorces always lead to destroying relationships. This can also sort out the difficulties of life as well”. He further said, “living in tensed situation, transferring that stress to kids regarding parents’ constant tussle”.

He said, “Alhamdulilah, they are living a good life. They are having adventures, enjoying food to their heart’s content. There is no argument left for me ”.

In the end, he has requested his ex-wife and daughter, “since it has been years, so stop discussing the topic”