Shamoon Ismail lands on Zohran Mamdani’s playlist

Pakistani rapper and singer Shamoon Ismail has been added to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s playlist.

In response to a podcast question regarding his music preferences, Zohran Mamdani stated that he enjoys listening to Pakistani musicians Shae Gill and Shamoon Ismail, pointing out that the latter is an excellent rapper.

Mamdani claimed to be listening to Radio & Weasel a lot these days, a Ugandan duo who long ruled the music charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamoon (@shamoonismail)

He added, “I am also listening to the Pakistani rapper Shamoon Ismail, whom I have been listening to for several years.”

Heartthrob Shamoon Ismail shared the podcast clip on Instagram, calling it an honor and saying, “All I can say is that real recognize real.” He admitted he had no idea Mamdani had been listening to his music for years.

Earlier this month, Shamoon Ismail had fans guessing as he teased the “beginning of a new chapter” in his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 33-year-old Islamabad-based singer hinted that he is officially off the market.

The “Marijuana” hitmaker shared a five-picture carousel post featuring himself in traditional groom’s attire with flower garlands around his neck, captioning it “Alhamdulillah” alongside a ring emoji. One of the snaps also featured a bride, dressed in a lavender outfit, with her back to the camera.