Shamshad Akhtar removed from another important position

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has removed Shamshad Akhtar from another important position, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has been removed as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on privatization (CCoP).

Whereas the chairmanship of the committee has been to given to Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.

On September 14, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar removed Shamshad Akhtar as Ministry for Privatization.

Read more: Shamshad Akhtar removed as Privatization Minister

According to sources, the caretaker government took major steps regarding the authority to negotiate agreements with other countries.

Sources said that the Finance Minister was also removed as head of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions. Whereas Fawad Hasan Fawad later became the Federal Minister for Privatization, sources added.

Reports emerged that the minister told the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance that she sometimes wonders why she took the job. However, reports said that she added that the comments had been made on a lighter note.

She also told the committee that the state of the economy was worse than she expected and that the caretaker government would provide a roadmap soon.

However, later in her clarification statement Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar said that comments about wondering why she took up a post in the cabinet were ‘misinterpreted’.

In the video, Shamshad Akhtar said that she had said that many people asked her why she had taken up the job of finance minister in such challenging times.

However, Shamshad Akhtar added that it was an honour to be able to serve Pakistan at such a time. The clarification was issued as a video by Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on X, former Tiwtter