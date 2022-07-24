Shamshera a flop?: Box office numbers in debut week disappointing

Bollywood film Shamshera is not doing well at the box office as the collection was not according to expectations.

Friday and Saturday were flat days for the movies as its box office collections fell in the range of INR9.8 crores to INR10.60 crores. The total collection stood at INR20.60crores.

It is common for a film’s earnings to increase on Saturday. However, this was not the case in Shamshera. Yash Raj Films will hope earnings climb on Sunday but it won’t be something significant.

Even the best-case scenario of the film earning INR34.50 crores will not be a satisfactory result.

The cinema halls, which are showing Shamshera, showed reductions on Saturday and the shows will be half than that on its opening day. It will be a big introspection and worry for the producers.

The film is not doing commercially well in single screens cinemas also. According to a report, its earnings are even lower than Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the central role of Shamshera, a tribal leader who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom & dignity in the fictitious city of Kaza. The rest of the cast includes Vaani Kapoor as Sona and Sanjay Dutt as villain Shuddh Singh.

Khila Bisht and Neelesh Mishra have co-written the film. Karan Malhotra has directed and written its screenplay.

Aditya Chopra produced the film while Sudhanshu Kumar and Bharat Rawail are the executive producers and supervising producers respectively.

