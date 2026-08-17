In the murder case of TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gulmana, police have detained four suspects, including two alleged facilitators who are believed to have helped the main suspects evade arrest.

Police said the suspects were traced with the help of Safe City surveillance cameras and CCTV footage. The two attackers were wearing helmets and were riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

Shamsoo Bibi was shot dead two days ago, while her 15-year-old sister was wounded in the attack.

It is to be remembered that TikToKer was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified person in Taxila, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a murder case has been registered at Taxila Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father. The FIR includes charges related to murder, attempted murder and aiding the crime.

According to the FIR, the TikToker Shamsoo Bibi’s father said his daughter received a call from a person named Kashif before she left with her brother and sister.