Shamsul Islam case: Police want suspect to be placed on exit lists

KARACHI: The Karachi police approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to put Imran Afridi’s name, who is the prime suspect in the Khawaja Shams ul Islam murder case, on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The police have sought FIA’s help to facilitate Imran Afridi’s arrest who iss accused of murdering advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam and injuring his son within the jurisdiction of Darakhshan police station.

The police have requested that travel routes, both domestic and international, be blocked to apprehend the suspect.

Senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shams ul Islam was shot dead in a firing incident near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 mosque, Karachi, on Friday. The lawyer’s son was also injured in the attack, and the duo were rushed to a private hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Read More: Adv Khawaja Shamsul Islam shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

However, Advocate Khawaja Shams ul Islam succumbed to his injuries while his son, who sustained gunshot wounds, is currently receiving treatment.

The postmortem report of Khawaja Shams ul Islam and Counter Terrorism Department revealed that a single bullet pierced the senior lawyer’s heart, proving fatal. CCTV footage of the incident has been secured, and further details about the suspects are being gathered.

In a related development, police conducted raids to apprehend accomplices of Imran Afridi, detaining several individuals in Akhtar Colony, Shireen Jinnah Colony, and Clifton.