'Shan-e-Ramazan' star Umer Shah passes away

Pakistan’s popular child star Umer Shah, of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ and ‘Shan-e-Ramazan’, has passed away, his brother Ahmad Shah confirmed.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, child star Ahmad Shah shared the heartbreaking news of his younger brother’s passing at a young age.

With pictures of his late brother, he penned, “This is to inform the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un.”

“I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers,” the internet sensation added.

Thousands of social users were quick to react to the news with disbelief and shared their heartfelt condolences for the Shah family.

Prominent host Waseem Badami, who shared a close bond with Umer and his elder brothers, while working together on ARY Digital’s Ramadan transmission, posted a series of heartbreak emojis on his Instagram stories, without any context.

Meanwhile, ARY CEO Jerjees Seja expressed shock at the child star’s untimely demise.

Notably, the Shah brothers previously grieved the loss of their baby sister, Ayesha, who passed away in November 2023.

Umer Shah’s death has indeed left a significant void in all our hearts. We extend our deepest condolences to the family.