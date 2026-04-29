Shan lifts Multan Sultans to fighting total

Shan Masood’s fighting half-century took Multan Sultans to a respectable total against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Multan Sultans managed to amass 159-9 in 20 overs, thanks to Masood’s unbeaten 69 from 46 balls, including four sixes and four boundaries.

Kingsmen pacers — Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, and Hunain Shah combined to jolt the opposition in the first five overs.

The inform duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith added 28 in 2.5 overs before both were dismissed in quick succession. The former managed 15, whereas the latter managed 13.

Sultans woes were further compounded with Josh Philippe’s (6) wicket, trapped by Hunain in the fourth over.

Consequently, they were reduced to 36-3.

The slide continued as Shan Masood lost partners at the other end at regular intervals. At the halfway mark of the innings, Sultans lost six of their batters with their score reeling at 85-6.

Yet, Masood managed to tick the score with a vital 34-run on the ninth-wicket partnership with Faisal Akram. Eventually, the Sultans managed to cross the 150-run mark and post a fighting total.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, all theree pacers used shared six wickets between them.