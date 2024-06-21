Watch: Shan Masood bizarrely survives hit-wicket, run-out on same ball

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood, who is playing for Yorkshire in Vitality T20 Blast, was at the center of the strange incident that saw him remain not-out despite getting run-out on the same delivery.

Masood, who is also the captain of Yorkshire, played a swashbuckling innings of 61 runs from 41 deliveries to help his side post 173/8 while batting first.

The incident occurred when Masood was batting on 58, facing Lancashire’s Jack Blatherwick in the 15th over.

Shan Masood hit the stumps while trying to hit the ball on the backfoot and wandered outside the crease thinking he was out. The Lancashire players also dislodged the bails at the other end of the pitch, inflicting a run-out.

However, on-field umpires James Middlebrook and Graham Lloyd ruled him not out under Law 31.7, which addresses a “batter leaving the wicket under a misapprehension”.

The law states, “An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter.”

Shan Masood was ultimately dismissed in the next over after adding three more runs to his tally as he got caught behind off Saqib Mahmood.

He struck eight boundaries, including three sixes during his 61-run knock, which earned him the man of the match award after his side registered a narrow seven-run victory.