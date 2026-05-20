Shan Masood comments on captaincy future

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has addressed questions surrounding his future as skipper after his side suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The setback came on the back of another difficult red-ball outing for Pakistan, as they were beaten in both matches of the series despite moments where they appeared competitive.

Masood, who took over Pakistan’s Test leadership in 2023, has now overseen 16 matches as captain, winning four and losing 12.

During the post-match press conference, questions were raised about his record and whether he would consider stepping down from the role.

In response, Masood said that any decisions regarding leadership and team direction lie with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while reiterating that his focus remains on long-term improvement rather than short-term fixes.

“I took up the Test [captaincy] role to improve the red-ball cricket of Pakistan. Certain matters need to be discussed and debated with the board, and the final decision always rests with the board,” Masood said.

“My intention and purpose have always been to find ways to improve this team. You must always accept challenges and also embrace opportunities.”

Shan Masood also made it clear that his commitment to the side is not dependent on captaincy alone, adding that he continues to view representing Pakistan as a matter of pride and responsibility in any capacity.

“My effort will remain the same in any capacity. It is not necessary that I only speak while sitting in the captain’s chair or as a player,” he stated.

“We do not know where life takes us. Whatever the situation, this has always been my approach. I have worn this shirt with great pride and have set everything aside to work for this cause.”

Reflecting on the broader challenges, the left-hander pointed out the fine margins in Test cricket and how small errors often prove costly over the course of five days.

He called for greater discipline and improvement across all departments, rather than reactionary changes.

“Rather than change, we need to focus on how test cricket can be improved and what mistakes can be reduced, because, as I said earlier, there is no margin for error in Test cricket. In a five-day game, these mistakes become very costly,” he concluded.