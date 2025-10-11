Shan Masood makes a big claim prior to test series against SA

Pakistan’s test team skipper Shan Masood has made a big claim that his team will begin the series against South Africa triumphantly.

Talking after the opening test series between Pakistan and South Africa, Shan Masood said that in the previous championship, the team did not perform well, but this time, we will commence with a win over South Africa.

Masood further added that our set target is to take 20 wickets; Sajid Khan is the key part. After the consultation with doctors, his participation will be decided.

However, the Pakistani skipper further predicted that in the event of different conditions, two pacers could also be used.

In the fourth cycle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2025-27, the Pakistan Cricket Team under the leadership of Shan Masood, has been landing on the ground for two test-based series against defending champion South Africa.

Playing XI

Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Salaman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali, Nouman Ali, and Asif Afridi are among the players who are part of the squad for the first test match, which is to be played in Lahore against South Africa.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday dismissed rumours of changes in team captaincy, denying reports that Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood could be replaced as white-ball and red-ball skippers.

Speculation had been circulating on mainstream media as well as social media, suggesting Salman Ali Agha was being considered to lead the ODI side in place of Rizwan, while Saud Shakeel could replace Shan Masood as Test captain.

In a statement on X, the PCB rejected the claims, clarifying that the matter has neither been discussed in the selection committee meeting nor has any player’s central contract category been changed.