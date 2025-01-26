Baloch students develop crime-fighting mobile app 

QUETTA: Students from Turbat University in Balochistan’s Kech district have achieved a remarkable feat by developing a cutting-edge mobile application named “Shanakht” for the district police.

The mobile app provides police with quick access to detailed information about suspects involved in criminal activities or fugitives, making it a valuable tool for apprehending offenders.

The app, designed specifically for crime prevention, took four months to develop.

After its completion, it was officially handed over to the District Kech Police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kech, Rashid-ur-Rehman, commended the students for their innovation and hard work, awarding them certificates in acknowledgment of their efforts.

Read more: Sindh police launch ‘Talash’ app to fight street crimes

In 2022, Sindh police launched ‘Talash (search) App’ to fight rising street crimes in Karachi with the help of modern equipment and improve policing.

According to details, the app was launched by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon at Central Police Office in Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghulam Nabi Memon said Sindh Police was increasing its capacity to ensure prevention of crimes with the help of technology so that the criminal elements, whether they are terrorists or street criminals are not able to escape from the police.

Referring to the app, the provincial police chief hoped that it would become an “effective tool” against crimes. “This Talash App will be utilised as an effective and best weapon against crimes and in taking action against criminals,” the IGP said.