Sindh police launch ‘Talash’ app to fight street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh police on Monday launched ‘Talash (search) App’ to fight rising street crimes in Karachi with the help of modern equipment and improve policing, ARY News reported.

According to details, the app was launched by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon at Central Police Office in Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghulam Nabi Memon said Sindh Police was increasing its capacity to ensure prevention of crimes with the help of technology so that the criminal elements, whether they are terrorists or street criminals are not able to escape from the police.

Referring to the app, the provincial police chief hoped that it would become an “effective tool” against crimes. “This Talash App will be utilised as an effective and best weapon against crimes and in taking action against criminals,” the IGP said.

He further said that in the first phase the app was being introduced in Karachi and soon its scope will be extended to other districts of Sindh as well. “The purpose of creating the software is to facilitate the investigation and increase the difficulties of the criminal elements,” he added.

The IG Sindh said that Sindh Police was in process of taking measures such as making the investigation procedure completely separate and providing modern and quality training to the officers and employees associated with the investigation department.

Ghulam Nabi Memon pointed out that a committee was formed for providing modern training to investigators, adding that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had released funds for procuring “world-class technology” to upgrade policing.

He added that Sindh Police plans to give body cameras to the officials, adding that he wanted the policemen to “work in-camera”.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG IT Pervez Chandio said that the purpose of the “Talash” app is to tackle street crimes. “Data of Nadra and other institutions can be accessed through this device,” Chandio said.

“Data of 1.5 million criminals across Sindh province is available in this device,” the DIG said, adding that the record of policemen was also available in it, saying that it would help in acting against impostors.

Explaining the device’s capabilities, he said that fake number plates and driving licences can also be checked through the app. The suspects on bail can also be tracked by using the app.

